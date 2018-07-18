Home Data Center Beware of the catch-22 when setting up Google security

This morning I went to a party my daughter had organised the day before. Lot’s of youngsters, teenagers and students, around with their mobiles. Party went on all night long and when I arrived to were cleaning up. A few of the young guys were wandering around looking and asked for a computer. As I was “at the scene” some asked me to help them out. One of them seemed to have lost his mobile, running Google Android. At the computer he tried to access his Google account to find his phone – location service was not on but he wanted to make it ring. He ran into issues and to make sure you don’t I wrote this blog.

He ran into a catch-22A catch-22 is a paradoxical situation, copied from a book with the same name by Joseph Heller. This was exactly that.  He wanted to log on to his Google account to find his phone but to do so he needed his phone. Now, why was that? He had set up security so that not just everyone can sign in with his account. If a computer was not on the trusted list you couldn’t get in without adding it to trusted devices first.

To add it to trusted devices he needed his phone, his phone was the extra security. This whole endeavour to find his phone was cut short because he couldn’t verify access on that computer because he had no access to his phone. It’s classic Catch-22.

How to prevent a lock-out or catch-22?So I was thinking about this and thought it might be a good idea to write about this. There are different solutions to prevent this lock-out. Security is needed but we need to make sure you don’t lose functionality over it. He had to go home, start a trusted computer and search for his Android phone while in the meantime his battery is draining and might die before he finds the phone.

