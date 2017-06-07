Home Databases Betting on Black Friday Bedlam

Every year, multiple retailers duke it out for worst outage of the online holiday shopping season. This year, as ScaleArc has already started working with clients on prepping for the Black Friday traffic onslaught, we thought it’d be fun to get ahead of the game, asking folks now about failures they anticipate next November.

To learn more, we ran a quick “Christmas in May” survey, asking which retailers people expect to be impacted. Turns out, the majority of Americans (52 percent) do indeed expect that a top retailer will have an online meltdown during this fall’s holiday shopping season.

Walmart took top prize on the list of retailers expected to have a major outage this holiday season – here’s how some of the big retailers stack up:

  • Walmart – 23%
  • Best Buy – 17%
  • Macy’s – 16%
  • Target – 16%
  • Amazon – 14%
  • Costco – 7%

Read the entire article here, Betting on Black Friday Bedlam – ScaleArc

via the fine folks at ScaleArc

          Share this video