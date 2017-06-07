We would like to post an interesting and important article from VMware Support Insider.

VMware Support News, Alerts, and AnnouncementsToday we are pleased to announce the beta launch of the docs.vmware.com site. This portal unifies the product documentation for all products, versions, and languages into a single site so you can find the information that you are looking for more quickly. VMware products offer a wide range of business solutions from desktop virtualization to support your hybrid cloud. We’ve heard your feedback that finding the right information can be difficult. Our search was out of date, the look and feel was not modern, the content was siloed, and the docs were not available on mobile devices. To address these problems, we decided to create a new site from scratch. The design of this site is meant to enable you to better filter content, find relevant answers, and create custom views of information that you can access on any device.

Key Features for YouHere are a few features that we hope will help you find the information that you need.

It’s All About Search

Read the entire article here, Beta Launch of docs.vmware.com – opvizor

via the fine folks at opvizor.