Beta Launch of docs.vmware.com
We would like to post an interesting and important article from VMware Support Insider.
VMware Support News, Alerts, and AnnouncementsToday we are pleased to announce the beta launch of the docs.vmware.com site. This portal unifies the product documentation for all products, versions, and languages into a single site so you can find the information that you are looking for more quickly. VMware products offer a wide range of business solutions from desktop virtualization to support your hybrid cloud. We’ve heard your feedback that finding the right information can be difficult. Our search was out of date, the look and feel was not modern, the content was siloed, and the docs were not available on mobile devices. To address these problems, we decided to create a new site from scratch. The design of this site is meant to enable you to better filter content, find relevant answers, and create custom views of information that you can access on any device.
Key Features for YouHere are a few features that we hope will help you find the information that you need.
It’s All About Search
Read the entire article here, Beta Launch of docs.vmware.com – opvizor
via the fine folks at opvizor.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper