Best Way to Backup Hyper-V Virtual Machines Checklist

Microsoft has made tremendous strides getting Hyper-V adopted by enterprise datacenters. Since its early days, Hyper-V has greatly matured into a fully-featured and robust hypervisor that is gaining much trust in the industry. They certainly had some ground to make up, given popularity of major competitors such as VMware, who have remained a dominant force in the industry. However, with strong adoption numbers and some well-developed features in Windows Server 2016, Hyper-V is now a proven platform that many are using to for their virtual infrastructure architecture. As with any server technology, you must consider your disaster recovery strategy and how it integrates with your infrastructure.

What is the best way to back up Hyper-V VMs? We have created a ready-to-use checklist of best practices for backing up Hyper-V infrastructure. Please carefully consider the following five points when creating Hyper-V backups:

  • Back up VMs at the host level
  • Use Resilient Change Tracking
  • Never treat Hyper-V checkpoints as backups
  • Install Hyper-V Integration Services
  • Use application-aware backups

Back Up VMs at the Host Level

The days of streaming backup data from within guest operating systems by means of a backup agent are over. Today’s modern enterprise infrastructure is mostly virtualized, meaning we have literally hundreds of guest operating systems running on a few physical Hyper-V nodes in a cluster configuration. Trying to manage backups efficiently and effectively from every single guest operating system by means of an agent would be a management and administrative nightmare. While there may be a corner use case for employing guest-level backups on a few VMs for one reason or another, generally, backing up VMs at the host level is the best way to back up Hyper-V infrastructure.

Read the entire article here, Best Way to Backup Hyper-V Virtual Machines Checklist

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.

NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US corporation founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost effectively, while over 150 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO’s software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 2,000 channel partners in 124 countries worldwide.

