VMware has long been an industry leader in providing enterprise-level virtualization solutions, such as VMware vSphere – a powerful platform with many key features and functionality, which empowers organizations to be agile and scalable with their SDDC strategies. When developing your data protection plan and seeking to find the best way to back up VMware virtual machines, you need to design your backup strategy using best practices for VMware backup. This can enable you to provide resilient, secure, and robust protection of your data, while saving you time and money.

Failing to follow best practice recommendations can leave you vulnerable to data loss, which may ultimately result in damaged customer confidence or even loss of your business. Therefore, it is recommended to have a comprehensive checklist of best practices highlighting the most important areas you need to give attention to while backing up your VMware environment. Below, you will find our VMware VM backup checklist.

Never Treat Snapshots as Backups

Many have mistakenly made the decision to rely on snapshots of their VMware virtual machines as a type of backup. However, this can prove to be a disastrous approach, as VMware snapshots should never be utilized as backups. Snapshots are not backups, and VMware does not support them in this capacity. They are temporary restore points in time that allow for quickly reverting an entire virtual machine, including its settings, to its previous state at a specific point in time. Snapshots can be useful in development environments providing a quick rollback mechanism to test processes, patches, settings, etc. VMware snapshots work in a “chain”, meaning that they require and rely on the base VMDK disks and any other delta disks in place to reflect the current virtual machine state. Thus, if any disk in the chain is corrupted, the whole chain becomes corrupt. In contrast, using backups provides an autonomous way to preserve and restore your data, without relying on either the physical infrastructure or underlying virtual disks. So, never use snapshots instead of backups!

