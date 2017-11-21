Home Data Center Best Way to Back up VMware Virtual Machines

Best Way to Back up VMware Virtual Machines

0
Best Way to Back up VMware Virtual Machines
0

VMware has long been an industry leader in providing enterprise-level virtualization solutions, such as VMware vSphere – a powerful platform with many key features and functionality, which empowers organizations to be agile and scalable with their SDDC strategies. When developing your data protection plan and seeking to find the best way to back up VMware virtual machines, you need to design your backup strategy using best practices for VMware backup. This can enable you to provide resilient, secure, and robust protection of your data, while saving you time and money.

Failing to follow best practice recommendations can leave you vulnerable to data loss, which may ultimately result in damaged customer confidence or even loss of your business. Therefore, it is recommended to have a comprehensive checklist of best practices highlighting the most important areas you need to give attention to while backing up your VMware environment. Below, you will find our VMware VM backup checklist.

Never Treat Snapshots as Backups

Many have mistakenly made the decision to rely on snapshots of their VMware virtual machines as a type of backup. However, this can prove to be a disastrous approach, as VMware snapshots should never be utilized as backups. Snapshots are not backups, and VMware does not support them in this capacity. They are temporary restore points in time that allow for quickly reverting an entire virtual machine, including its settings, to its previous state at a specific point in time. Snapshots can be useful in development environments providing a quick rollback mechanism to test processes, patches, settings, etc. VMware snapshots work in a “chain”, meaning that they require and rely on the base VMDK disks and any other delta disks in place to reflect the current virtual machine state. Thus, if any disk in the chain is corrupted, the whole chain becomes corrupt. In contrast, using backups provides an autonomous way to preserve and restore your data, without relying on either the physical infrastructure or underlying virtual disks. So, never use snapshots instead of backups!

Read the entire article here, Best Way to Back up VMware Virtual Machines

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Development
News
Security
Storage
NAKIVO
NAKIVO

NAKIVO is a US corporation founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost effectively, while over 150 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO’s software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 2,000 channel partners in 124 countries worldwide.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video