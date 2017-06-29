Best Practices Using Big Data on AWS – #AWS Session Video
Join us for this general session where AWS big data experts present an in-depth look at the current state of big data. Learn about the latest big data trends and industry use cases. Hear how other organizations are using the AWS big data platform to innovate and remain competitive. Take a look at some of the most recent AWS big data developments.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Share this:
