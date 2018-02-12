Best practices for tape backup with Veeam

When speaking about backup storage strategies, Veeam’s recommendation is to keep the initial backup chain short (7 – 14 points) and use general purpose disk that will allow you to recover data in the shortest amount of time. The long-term retention should come from secondary and tertiary storage, which typically boasts a much lower storage cost per TB, but at a trade-off, the RTO when restoring from such storage can take much longer time. Here’s the graphics, which illustrates this scenario:

Additionally, with many new features of Veeam, the tape support now includes putting vSphere, Hyper-V, and Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows and Linux backups on tape.

One of the most popular choices for backup archival is tape. It is cheap, reliable and offers protection against crypto viruses and hacker attacks. Additionally, it’s offline when not in a tape loader.

With Veeam, IT administrators can use flexible options to create copies of backups and store them on a different media, following the 3-2-1 Rule for the backup and disaster recovery. This blog post provides advice and considerations that will help you create a robust tape archival infrastructure.

Via the fine folks at Veeam/a>.