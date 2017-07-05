Best Practices for Microsoft Architectures on AWS – #AWS Session Video
Learn best practices for architecting fully available and scalable Microsoft solutions and environments on AWS. Find out how Microsoft solutions can leverage various AWS services to achieve more resiliency, replace unnecessary complexity, simplify architecture, provide scalability, introduce DevOps concepts, automation, and repeatability. Plan authentication and authorization, various hybrid scenarios with other cloud environment and on-premises solutions and infrastructure. Learn about common architecture patterns for Active Directory and business productivity solutions, like SharePoint, Exchange, and Skype for Business, also common scenarios for SQL deployments and System Center.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console. The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC […]
Share this:
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper