Best Practices for Microsoft Architectures on AWS – #AWS Session Video

Learn best practices for architecting fully available and scalable Microsoft solutions and environments on AWS. Find out how Microsoft solutions can leverage various AWS services to achieve more resiliency, replace unnecessary complexity, simplify architecture, provide scalability, introduce DevOps concepts, automation, and repeatability. Plan authentication and authorization, various hybrid scenarios with other cloud environment and on-premises solutions and infrastructure. Learn about common architecture patterns for Active Directory and business productivity solutions, like SharePoint, Exchange, and Skype for Business, also common scenarios for SQL deployments and System Center.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).