Best Practices for Leading the Digital Transformation – VMware Video
Today’s businesses rely on IT to deliver innovative solutions for complex business problems and help lead digital transformation. Companies of all types are leveraging technology to innovate more rapidly and get to market faster. The digital transformation of business is accelerating innovation, increasing market responsiveness, capturing efficiencies and cost savings, and changing the way businesses operate.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published