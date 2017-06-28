Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar
Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management.
Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC Evangelist – CUCG NY/NJ Metro Leader, as we discuss real-world performance management scenarios, how traditional troubleshooting and problem isolation are no longer sufficient in a multi-delivery, multi-client virtualized Citrix delivery environment, and the methods and capabilities you need to stay ahead.
In this webinar you will learn:
- How end-to-end performance monitoring can future-proof your IT environment
- Best practices for easy migration to new content delivery platforms, and delivering an optimal user experience
- How to automate the complex and time consuming root-cause diagnosis across Citrix and the associated services being delivered
- Techniques and tools for effective preventive performance management to ensure a great user experience every time
Learn more at: http://www.eginnovations.com/
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready and eG Innovations.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper