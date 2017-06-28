Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management.

Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC Evangelist – CUCG NY/NJ Metro Leader, as we discuss real-world performance management scenarios, how traditional troubleshooting and problem isolation are no longer sufficient in a multi-delivery, multi-client virtualized Citrix delivery environment, and the methods and capabilities you need to stay ahead.

In this webinar you will learn:

How end-to-end performance monitoring can future-proof your IT environment

Best practices for easy migration to new content delivery platforms, and delivering an optimal user experience

How to automate the complex and time consuming root-cause diagnosis across Citrix and the associated services being delivered

Techniques and tools for effective preventive performance management to ensure a great user experience every time

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready and eG Innovations.