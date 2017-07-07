Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience – Citrix-Ready On-Demand Webinar
Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management.
View this on-demand webinar where Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO of eG Innovations, and Giri Sonty, EUC Evangelist & CUGC NY/NJ Metro Leader, discuss real-world performance management scenarios, how traditional troubleshooting and problem isolation are no longer sufficient in a multi-delivery, multi-client virtualized Citrix delivery environment, and the methods and capabilities you need to stay ahead.
Presenters:
- Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO at eG Innovations
- Giri Sonty, EUC Evangelist at CUGC NY/NJ Metro Leader
Watch the ‘Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience’ Citrix-Ready On-Demand Webinar Here
