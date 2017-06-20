Best Practices for Data Warehousing with Amazon Redshift – #AWS Video

Get a look under the covers: Learn tuning best practices for taking advantage of Amazon Redshift’s columnar technology and parallel processing capabilities to improve your delivery of queries and improve overall database performance. This session explains how to migrate from existing data warehouses, create an optimized schema, efficiently load data, use workload management, tune your queries, and use Amazon Redshift’s interleaved sorting features.You’ll then hear from a customer who has leveraged Redshift in their industry and how they have adopted many of the best practices.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).