Best Practices for Corporate Disaster Recovery Planning

We want to believe “it will never happen to us”, but the fact is, disasters do happen. Sometimes on a small scale — a simple backup set can be restored quickly, with little or no harm done. But at other times, major disasters strike, and without a disaster recovery plan in place, the effect can be catastrophic. These events can cost organizations time, money, reputation and even their brand.

Disasters can come in the form of natural disasters, such as floods, fires, hurricanes, volcanoes, earthquakes, blizzards, among others. They can also be unnatural, due to poor change control, viruses, cyber-attacks, terrorist attacks, transportation strikes, etc. A business disaster can even be the result of a 3rd party service provider suffering an outage or failure including: ISPs, hosting companies and telcos.

In a 2016 survey by the Wall Street Journal, 40% of US companies did not have any form of disaster recovery (DR) plan in place. In a separate study of companies that experienced a major disaster that resulted in substantial business data loss, 43% never recovered or reopened, and 29% closed their doors within two years. It is estimated that for every $1 spent on DR planning, $4 are saved in recovery costs. In our technology driven world, DR planning is not optional — it’s essential.

