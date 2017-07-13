Best Practices for Active Directory with AWS Workloads – #AWS Session Video
Directories are critical infrastructure used by applications to access information and policies about people, computers, and devices. Directories in the cloud help developers and enterprises focus on their core businesses without having to worry about directory deployment, global scale, availability, and performance. AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory (Enterprise Edition), also known as Microsoft AD, provides Active Directory in the cloud for traditional .NET and Windows applications. It is also a prerequisite in new regions to connect AWS applications, such as Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon RDS SQL Server and QuickSight, with Active Directory users on premises or in the cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide