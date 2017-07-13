Home Applications Best Practices for Active Directory with AWS Workloads – #AWS Session Video

Best Practices for Active Directory with AWS Workloads – #AWS Session Video

Directories are critical infrastructure used by applications to access information and policies about people, computers, and devices. Directories in the cloud help developers and enterprises focus on their core businesses without having to worry about directory deployment, global scale, availability, and performance. AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory (Enterprise Edition), also known as Microsoft AD, provides Active Directory in the cloud for traditional .NET and Windows applications. It is also a prerequisite in new regions to connect AWS applications, such as Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon RDS SQL Server and QuickSight, with Active Directory users on premises or in the cloud.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

