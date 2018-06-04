Home Desktop Best of the Worst Password Practices

Best of the Worst Password Practices

Don’t you hate it when your boss tells you the reasons cyber security is so important and that the organization must adopt a stronger password policy? Seriously — who is your boss trying to impress?

The big cyber security scare is a giant myth created by governments and technology companies. There’s really nothing to be worried about. And so, I’ve done some research and identified the best of the worst password practices. Feel free to use these to create your policy, and to get your panicking boss to calm down.

1. Create easy passwords.

Complex passwords are hard to remember. Brain cells are precious. So choose the easiest password possible.

Read the entire article here, Best of the Worst Password Practices

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

