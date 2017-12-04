Best Backup for VMware: Why NAKIVO?

Today is the time when virtualization becomes a new paradigm of the modern computing world. The idea of virtualization suddenly opened a way for massive virtual implementations, as if under the motto “Virtualize or Die”. This fast-developing trend inevitably brought data protection issues of its own, just like it was with hardware environments before.

Once you have your VMware virtual infrastructure in place, the issue of your data protection would hardly leave the scene with VM backup as its primary element. What are the challenges and choices? There are a lot of things to consider and too little space in this post to discuss them, but our general advice for you is to follow VMware backup best practices to build your own data protection system.

Some time ago, many backup administrators did not feel inclined to change their traditional backup strategy, treating a virtual machine the same way as a physical machine. With a virtualization avalanche spreading over the globe and the dramatic growth of individual virtual infrastructures, this approach proved to be wrong entailing inevitable system bottlenecks.

Recognizing VM backup contingencies, VM backup software vendors worked hard to live up to market demands. The resulted solutions have seen multiple improvements since their early days and the most advanced of them, like NAKIVO Backup & Replication, have impressively much to offer. The product combines the most innovative technologies with global best practices. Let us take a peek at the aces NAKIVO Backup & Replication has up its sleeves.

Forever-Incremental Backup and Full Synthetic Mode

NAKIVO Backup & Replication relies on the forever-incremental backup method combined with the full synthetic mode of storing VMware backups in the backup repository. This allows you to perform fast, reliable, and full recovery of your VMware VMs and application objects, while keeping storage space and load on production network relatively low.

