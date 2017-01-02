Home Applications Benny Tritsch’s Professional Year 2016 in Review – Part 1

Benny Tritsch’s Professional Year 2016 in Review – Part 1

0
Benny Tritsch’s Professional Year 2016 in Review – Part 1
0
Dr Tritsch Feature Image
now viewing

Benny Tritsch’s Professional Year 2016 in Review – Part 1

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4, Part 1: What’s New

Devolutions Feature Image
now playing

Devolutions 2016 Year in Review - Part 2

Devolutions Feature Image
now playing

Devolutions 2016 Year in Review - Part 1

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix Printing Solutions: 5 Reasons Companies Use UniPrint Infinity To Get The Most From Citrix

Carl Webster Feature Image
now playing

Another Small Tool from Bart Jacobs' Toolbox

Marius Image
now playing

TCP Fast OPEN - Citrix NetScaler

SykSync on DABCC Radio
now playing

SkySync / Citrix Ready - Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

docker-feature-image
now playing

New Year's Resolution: Learn Docker

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: The Top 10 Citrix Blog Posts of 2016

Turbonomic Feature Image
now playing

Looking back on the 2016 IT Industry Predictions

2016 was an exciting year for me. It was my first full year working as an independent consultant, with Lakeside Software as my biggest customer. In addition to my part-time engagement with Lakeside, I’ve completed a number of successful smaller Microsoft, Citrix and VMware end user computing projects and workshops. Some of the projects were together with my community friends Kristin Griffin and Freek Berson. Under the label “RDS Gurus” our focus was on customers with pure Microsoft Remote Desktop Services environments. To our own surprise this is a rapidly growing market, both on prem and in Azure. But there’s more. Since many years, I have a “hobby” called remote end user experience (REX) benchmarking. It’s all about comparing Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View and other Windows remoting technologies from an end user’s standpoint. In 2016 things became a lot more serious. Kristin Griffin, Freek Berson and I joined forces and founded our new software company REX Analytics, headquartered in Seattle and focusing on creating the tools and frameworks needed for remote end user experience benchmarking. But there is still more. My community friend Ruben Spruijt and I are very interested in the latest and greatest advances in GPU-accelerated remoting. Under the label “Team Remoting Graphics Experts” (TeamRGE) we are benchmarking NVIDIA, AMD and Intel GPUs. We use our findings and results in technical whitepapers and presentations at industry events, such as Microsoft Ignite, BriForum or E2EVC. The following paragraphs include some more details of my 2016 activities for Lakeside Software. Part 2 of this article will highlight RDS Gurus, REX Analytics, TeamRGE and community programs.

Read the entire article here, My Professional Year 2016 in Review (Part 1)

via Dr. Benny Tritsch at drtritsch.com

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Desktop
Monitoring
User Management
Benny Tritsch
Benny Tritsch Dr. Benny Tritsch is a solution architect, market analyst, community leader, author and founder of DrTritsch.com. He is a Subject Matter Expert in IT virtualization, user workspace management and monitoring, Cloud technologies, enterprise mobility, graphics remoting and remote end user experience benchmarking. In his role as a principal consultant and technical evangelist he works with customers and partners across Europe and North America. Benny started his professional career in IT after he had received a master of science degree in physics for his research work at CERN. His IT focus in the 90s was computer graphics research and he received a PhD in computer science in 1996. From 1999 he has been in senior management positions at international IT vendors and consulting companies before starting his own consulting practice in 2015. He regularly speaks at major industry events around the world, including Microsoft TechEd/Ignite, Citrix Synergy, VMware VMworld, BriForum and E2EVC. Over the last decade Benny was awarded as a Microsoft Regional Director, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Citrix Technology Professional (CTP), VMware vExpert and VMware EUC Champion.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        Last week, Silvio and Frane held a webinar on the subject of PowerShell usage in server management, and in this blog post we bring you a recap of all the things you can do with a new SysKit feature—PowerShell administration. So for those of you who aren’t familiar with our server monitoring and administration tool, […]

        read more
        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482372137_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Imaging Preparation

          In this video, we demonstrate preparing for the VMware Cloud Foundation imaging process. We’ve downloaded the imaging appliance and the software bundle onto the laptop that’ll be plugged into the first management switch. From here we’ll set a static address on system deploy the imaging appliance, upload and then activate the bundle. From the fine […]

          read more
          1482460033_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Imaging the Primary Rack

          1482394632_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: A good user experience will lead to a good admin experience

          1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!