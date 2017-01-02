Benny Tritsch’s Professional Year 2016 in Review – Part 1

2016 was an exciting year for me. It was my first full year working as an independent consultant, with Lakeside Software as my biggest customer. In addition to my part-time engagement with Lakeside, I’ve completed a number of successful smaller Microsoft, Citrix and VMware end user computing projects and workshops. Some of the projects were together with my community friends Kristin Griffin and Freek Berson. Under the label “RDS Gurus” our focus was on customers with pure Microsoft Remote Desktop Services environments. To our own surprise this is a rapidly growing market, both on prem and in Azure. But there’s more. Since many years, I have a “hobby” called remote end user experience (REX) benchmarking. It’s all about comparing Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View and other Windows remoting technologies from an end user’s standpoint. In 2016 things became a lot more serious. Kristin Griffin, Freek Berson and I joined forces and founded our new software company REX Analytics, headquartered in Seattle and focusing on creating the tools and frameworks needed for remote end user experience benchmarking. But there is still more. My community friend Ruben Spruijt and I are very interested in the latest and greatest advances in GPU-accelerated remoting. Under the label “Team Remoting Graphics Experts” (TeamRGE) we are benchmarking NVIDIA, AMD and Intel GPUs. We use our findings and results in technical whitepapers and presentations at industry events, such as Microsoft Ignite, BriForum or E2EVC. The following paragraphs include some more details of my 2016 activities for Lakeside Software. Part 2 of this article will highlight RDS Gurus, REX Analytics, TeamRGE and community programs.

Read the entire article here, My Professional Year 2016 in Review (Part 1)

via Dr. Benny Tritsch at drtritsch.com