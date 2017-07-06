Benny Tritsch on why he became an investor and team member of FSLogix

Here’s my little story of becoming an FSLogix investor earlier this year. Many of you may know me as a subject matter expert in Windows desktop remoting and enterprise application delivery. The Frankfurt Rhine/Main area is my home base, with the largest German cloud datacenters almost in my backyard. I enjoy sharing my knowledge through books, blog articles and presentations at industry events. As a result, Microsoft, Citrix, VMware and NVIDIA have recognized me as a member of their respective technical community award programs. Since launching my first technology startup when I was a university student, I’ve always been watching the international startup ecosystem very carefully. After eight years as a full-time researcher at the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics, I’ve had the opportunity to be in leading positions at several international startups over the last 15 years, including my own. I’ve learned that equity investments, where the funders get a piece of the company, are a great way of directly participating in startups at an early stage. And this is exactly where FSLogix comes into the picture.

My decision to make an investment in FSLogix was driven by my strong belief that FSLogix has the potential to grow big. FSLogix products fill some significant gaps in modern application delivery architecture designs. More importantly, they allow for a smooth transition from on-premises Windows application delivery to a (hybrid) cloud-based Desktop-as-a-Service model. FSLogix has outstanding technology for containerizing Windows application, personal data, and user profiles. The FSLogix founders have invented and implemented significant aspects of application and user profile virtualization in their previous roles in companies such as VMware, Symantec and RTO. They have invited me to become a member of the FSLogix advisory board early on, when they were still in stealth mode. And to be honest, I have competed with them at certain times in the past, which included the analysis of their pre-FSLogix products. Well, and I’m that kind of techie who only believes in what he is seeing with his own eyes. This means that I have tested the FSLogix products thoroughly in my own lab. As a result, I have no doubt that these guys know what they are doing, both from a technology and from a business point of view.

