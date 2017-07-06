Home Applications Benny Tritsch on why he became an investor and team member of FSLogix

Benny Tritsch on why he became an investor and team member of FSLogix

0
Benny Tritsch on why he became an investor and team member of FSLogix
0

Here’s my little story of becoming an FSLogix investor earlier this year. Many of you may know me as a subject matter expert in Windows desktop remoting and enterprise application delivery. The Frankfurt Rhine/Main area is my home base, with the largest German cloud datacenters almost in my backyard. I enjoy sharing my knowledge through books, blog articles and presentations at industry events. As a result, Microsoft, Citrix, VMware and NVIDIA have recognized me as a member of their respective technical community award programs. Since launching my first technology startup when I was a university student, I’ve always been watching the international startup ecosystem very carefully. After eight years as a full-time researcher at the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics, I’ve had the opportunity to be in leading positions at several international startups over the last 15 years, including my own. I’ve learned that equity investments, where the funders get a piece of the company, are a great way of directly participating in startups at an early stage. And this is exactly where FSLogix comes into the picture.

My decision to make an investment in FSLogix was driven by my strong belief that FSLogix has the potential to grow big. FSLogix products fill some significant gaps in modern application delivery architecture designs. More importantly, they allow for a smooth transition from on-premises Windows application delivery to a (hybrid) cloud-based Desktop-as-a-Service model. FSLogix has outstanding technology for containerizing Windows application, personal data, and user profiles. The FSLogix founders have invented and implemented significant aspects of application and user profile virtualization in their previous roles in companies such as VMware, Symantec and RTO. They have invited me to become a member of the FSLogix advisory board early on, when they were still in stealth mode. And to be honest, I have competed with them at certain times in the past, which included the analysis of their pre-FSLogix products. Well, and I’m that kind of techie who only believes in what he is seeing with his own eyes. This means that I have tested the FSLogix products thoroughly in my own lab. As a result, I have no doubt that these guys know what they are doing, both from a technology and from a business point of view.

Read the entire article here, Why I became an investor and team member of FSLogix

via the fine folks at FSLogix

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Applications
Desktop
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    Hospitals are busy places, and clinicians are busy people. Healthcare IT administrators are also overworked, with far too much on their plates. Much of that “busy-ness” revolves around the clinical workstation, where the real work in a healthcare environment gets done. Endpoint devices can dictate the speed and efficiency with which clinicians can perform their […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and […]

        read more
        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

          Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

          An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and […]

          read more
          1498041298_maxresdefault.jpg

          Managing Security with AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1499005728_maxresdefault.jpg

          Best Practices for Microsoft Architectures on AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1498635924_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/ Citrix XenDesktop UD6 LX51 1920×1080

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video