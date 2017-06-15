Home Videos Bellevue Group accelerates their workforce with Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix – Video

Bellevue Group accelerates their workforce with Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix – Video

Bellevue Group, a financial services company in Switzerland, accelerates their workforce with Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
