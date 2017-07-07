Beginning PowerShell for SharePoint 2016: A Guide for Administrators, Developers, and DevOps Engineers

Use the latest tools to manage and automate tasks on Microsoft’s SharePoint platform. You will achieve time and cost savings, increase reliability of deployments, and learn how to safely and efficiently migrate from a previous version, all while gaining valuable skills in PowerShell scripting.

Authors Nik Charlebois-Laprade and John Edward Naguib begin by explaining the fundamental concepts behind the PowerShell language. Then, with copious real-world examples and scripts, they introduce PowerShell operations in the context of deploying, migrating, managing, and monitoring SharePoint 2016.

What You’ll Learn

What’s New in this Edition?

Learn about the new SharePoint 2016 capabilities and min role

Extend the default set of available PowerShell cmdlets for SharePoint 2016 by creating your own reusable Cmdlet functions with PowerShell 5.0

Upgrade your on-premises SharePoint 2013 environment to SharePoint 2016 using PowerShell

Who This Book Is For

Administrators, developers, and DevOps engineers working with SharePoint 2016. No experience with PowerShell is required.

