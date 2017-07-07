Beginning PowerShell for SharePoint 2016: A Guide for Administrators, Developers, and DevOps Engineers
Use the latest tools to manage and automate tasks on Microsoft’s SharePoint platform. You will achieve time and cost savings, increase reliability of deployments, and learn how to safely and efficiently migrate from a previous version, all while gaining valuable skills in PowerShell scripting.
Authors Nik Charlebois-Laprade and John Edward Naguib begin by explaining the fundamental concepts behind the PowerShell language. Then, with copious real-world examples and scripts, they introduce PowerShell operations in the context of deploying, migrating, managing, and monitoring SharePoint 2016.
What You’ll Learn
What’s New in this Edition?
- Learn about the new SharePoint 2016 capabilities and min role
- Extend the default set of available PowerShell cmdlets for SharePoint 2016 by creating your own reusable Cmdlet functions with PowerShell 5.0
- Upgrade your on-premises SharePoint 2013 environment to SharePoint 2016 using PowerShell
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]
Share this:
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report