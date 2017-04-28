Microsoft SharePoint has a new friend that we’ve tested in our new Reference Architecture: SharePoint 2016 on HPE ProLiant DL380 and HPE Store Virtual 3200. Sing praises for response per second increases that boost performance and lower cost.

I’m sure everyone reading this blog has a friend that they count on in good times, bad times, happy or sad times (For music buffs I’m sure you recognize these lyrics). This is exactly the relationship SharePoint has with HPE storage products.

With HPE StoreVirtual 3200, SharePoint indeed has a new friend that we have tested in our new Reference Architecture: SharePoint 2016 on HPE ProLiant DL380 and HPE Store Virtual 3200.

In one of my previous SharePoint blogs, I shared the Reference Architecture highlighting Microsoft’s SharePoint 2016 MinRole feature. Our engineering team knew that MinRole would become one of our go-to features for end-use productivity, and it certainly is proving to be that. Lab testing demonstrated that performance improvements – improved response times and overall requests per second (RPS) throughput – are achieved when using the new MinRole server roles, as compared to deploying traditional or custom role servers.

Read the entire article here, Beautiful Music for SharePoint Midmarket Customers: HPE StoreVirtual 3200 and SharePoint MiniRole

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.