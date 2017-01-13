Be Proactive in 2017 Addressing Citrix End-User Complaints Webinar

I wanted to take a second to share with you an upcoming webinar from the guys at AppEnsure. If you are not familiar with AppEnsure then this is a must attend event. They are the first Citrix Startup Company and they solve the problem of finding the real root cause of performance in XenApp and XenDesktop environments.

I highly recommend this one, really good and please download their FULL FREE product and try it yourself. You receive actionable information is minutes!

On that note, here you go!

Be Proactive in 2017 Addressing Citrix End-User Complaints

This webinar, presented by AppEnsure’s CTO – Sri Chaganty, focuses on how AppEnsure empowers you to proactively address end-user complaints in Citrix deployments. In addition, AppEnsure gives IT Operations the ability to stop the finger pointing and quickly identify the “real” root cause of performance problems by understanding the underlying infrastructure supporting XenApp and XenDesktop.

Attendees will learn how they can use the AppEnsure solution to:

Understand the reason for poor application performance for both custom and purchased applications that are being delivered using Citrix

Stop wasting IT resources while in war room meetings guessing at the root cause of an incident – identify if it really is a Citrix issue ,or if it is actually the infrastructure behind Citrix or the interactions with that infrastructure that are causing perceived Citrix problems

Protect revenue and business productivity by preventing long outages by understanding behavior and usage profiles of every application or VDI being delivered using Citrix technologies

When and Register NOW!