Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

This webinar was presented by AppEnsure’s CTO – Sri Chaganty and focuses on how AppEnsure empowers you to proactively address end-user complaints in Citrix deployments. In addition, AppEnsure gives IT Operations the ability to stop the finger pointing and quickly identify the “real” root cause of performance problems by understanding the underlying infrastructure supporting XenApp and XenDesktop.

Download AppEnsure: Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. AppEnsure is a Citrix Startup Accelerator company!

AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of application outages and slowdowns.

The AppEnsure product:

Provides end-user centric experience expressed in response times for every application the user access in real-time

Auto Discovers, names and maps every application

Auto maps entire service delivery topology end-to-end

Measures response time of every user of every application hop-by-hop end-to-end

Baselines response time thresholds

Performs multi level diagnostics and triggers alarms for abnormal behavior or deviations of response times

Provides unprecedented visibility for Citrix delivered applications or virtual desktops

Delivers root cause analysis with event correlation

Supports any type of application – packaged (vendor provided OTS), custom developed or composite, in every location (physical, virtual, public cloud, and hybrid

