Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar
This webinar was presented by AppEnsure’s CTO – Sri Chaganty and focuses on how AppEnsure empowers you to proactively address end-user complaints in Citrix deployments. In addition, AppEnsure gives IT Operations the ability to stop the finger pointing and quickly identify the “real” root cause of performance problems by understanding the underlying infrastructure supporting XenApp and XenDesktop.
Download AppEnsure: Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. AppEnsure is a Citrix Startup Accelerator company!
AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of application outages and slowdowns.
The AppEnsure product:
- Provides end-user centric experience expressed in response times for every application the user access in real-time
- Auto Discovers, names and maps every application
- Auto maps entire service delivery topology end-to-end
- Measures response time of every user of every application hop-by-hop end-to-end
- Baselines response time thresholds
- Performs multi level diagnostics and triggers alarms for abnormal behavior or deviations of response times
- Provides unprecedented visibility for Citrix delivered applications or virtual desktops
- Delivers root cause analysis with event correlation
- Supports any type of application – packaged (vendor provided OTS), custom developed or composite, in every location (physical, virtual, public cloud, and hybrid
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper