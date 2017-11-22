At the Discover Vegas event in June, HPE announced Project New Hybrid IT Stack, a multi-cloud management tool that will enable enterprises to achieve a digital transformation with broader visibility and management. Using this new tool, organizations will be able to seamlessly compose, operate, and optimize all workloads across on-premises, private, hosted, and public clouds.

This November at the HPE Discover event in Madrid, HPE will host sessions and demos to give attendees a chance to see the value Project New Hybrid IT Stack provides to users. If you are going to be at the event, don’t miss these opportunities to meet with experts, ask your questions, and discover what Project New Hybrid IT Stack can do for your businesses.

Introducing HPE’s new multi-cloud management platform to accelerate your digital transformation (B4480)

Read the entire article here, Be among the first to see Project New Hybrid IT Stack at HPE Discover Madrid

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.