Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

The perfect way to seal your Base Image

Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports it all. Optimize your base Image before deployment, delete unique identifiers to prevent duplicate/ghost entries on your management server (Anti-Virus, SCCM, SCOM, etc.…), delete junk files, defrag your disk etc. All these necessary steps and much more has to be run manually, but here is a better way. Here’s the right tool for the job.

Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) is 100% PowerShell driven and addresses tons of optimizations plus it has a great logging feature.

Please read the Admin Guide in the Download package to get further information.

Microsoft Optimizations