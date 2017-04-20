Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

Downloads
The perfect way to seal your Base Image

Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports it all. Optimize your base Image before deployment, delete unique identifiers to prevent duplicate/ghost entries on your management server (Anti-Virus, SCCM, SCOM, etc.…), delete junk files, defrag your disk etc. All these necessary steps and much more has to be run manually, but here is a better way. Here’s the right tool for the job.

Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) is 100% PowerShell driven and addresses tons of optimizations plus it has a great logging feature.

Please read the Admin Guide in the Download package to get further information.

Microsoft Optimizations

  • Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016
  • Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10
  • Delete WSUS Client-ID
  • Delete WSUS SoftwareDistribution folder
  • Reset Performance Counters
  • Delete temp files with CCleaner (3rd Party CCleaner must be installed first)
  • Delete Windows event logs
  • Reclaim storage space on PVS WriteCache Disk (3rd Party SDelete needed in C:WindowsSystem32)
  • Rearm Operating System once
  • Rearm Microsoft Office (2010, 2013, 2016) once (x86 only)
  • Delete DHCP Client information in registry
  • Defrag system disk
  • Delete AllUsersStartMenu
  • Disable IPv6 (3rd Party nvpsbind needed in C:WindowsSystem32)
  • Add delay between time sync and GPO processing
  • Disable unneeded scheduled tasks
  • Disable unneeded services

 

via the fine folks at FSLogix

FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

