The Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) is the perfect way to seal your Base Image. Whatever your environment has run Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenDesktop with PVS or MCS, Citrix AppLayering, VMware Horizon View, you must prepare your Base Image before you can distribute this Image to multiple devices. If you install your Base Image from scratch or update them with new software, for the sealing process of your Base Image run this framework (preparation), it makes it also unique if you’re booting up your cloned device (personalization)

For each 3rd Party Tool you can specify a custom path in the ADMX

IF Citrix Optimizer (CTXO) or VMware OS Optimization Tool (vmOSOT) is executed and configured with the ADMX, opimizations as describes here are not executed

.NET Optimization can be enabled/disable in ADMX

P2PVS Tool P2PVS or ImagingWizard can be selected in ADMX

vDisk Extension vhd or vhdx can be selected in ADMX

specify the Name for the spool and Eventlog Folder in ADMX

Custom UNC Path for PVS vDisk can be entered in ADMX

Citrix AppLayering: The Layer will be detected and control the service like WSUS in OS-Layer only

Offline Defrag of the PVS vDisk on the custom UNC-Path

Detect UEFI or Legacy BIOS to select the right commandline Switches for P2PVS/ImagingWizard

IF BIS-F is starting remotly, the right POSH Version from the remote Session will be detected

Ivanti Automation: Stop the Service can be controlled in ADMX

BIS-F Preparation waiting for the personalization if finished before continue

