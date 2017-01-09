Barry Coombs (vExpert) – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017 Video
In this video Barry looks into what the trends were of 2016, including cloud and security and what we can expect from the year ahead.
via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Share this:
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet