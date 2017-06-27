Barracuda, AWS & Securosis: Application Security for the Cloud – Video

Ready to innovate on AWS, but want security that’s just as agile? In this webinar AWS, Barracuda Networks, and Securosis will show you leading-edge application security techniques for creating secure application environments, embedding security into continuous deployment, and scaling security to perfectly fit your operations. You will see the power of automating security on AWS with practical, hands-on examples. Harness the power of cloud and DevOps for security that leaves traditional infrastructures behind.

Learn more about AWS at – http://amzn.to/2toTerA.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).