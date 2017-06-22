Ballard Spahr Uses Goliath to Migrate from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenDesktop 7.6

The Business Challenge: Migrating from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenDesktop 7.9 Platinum

Migrating from one Citrix version to another is complicated enough, but Ballard Spahr also has attorneys and other users who require access to applications from all over the world. They connect from remote offices, homes, hotels, even airplanes. Because they use various methods to connect to the internet, the connection quality is also variable.

The IT team wanted to achieve two things to assist in a smooth transition to Citrix XenDesktop 7.9 Platinum:

Knowing that end user experience issues can cause delays in adoption, they wanted a proactive monitoring and troubleshooting product that would help them anticipate issues and resolve them quickly They need to be able to track adoption to Citrix XenDesktop 7.9 Platinum

The Solution: As a Citrix Platinum customer, Ballard Spahr has access to the free utilities available to Citrix Platinum customers. In fact, they had Citrix Director and Citrix Insight Center installed, but found that these utilities, while helpful, are not designed for enterprise monitoring, management and troubleshooting the Citrix environment. They didn’t provide the visibility into Citrix, end user experience, and the supporting infrastructure. In addition, there was no capability to manage end user experience or gauge the adoption rates of end users.

Read the entire article here, Ballard Spahr Uses Goliath to Migrate from Citrix XA 6.5 to XD 7.6

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies