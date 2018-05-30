Home Applications Ballard Spahr Uses Goliath to Migrate from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenDesktop 7.6

Ballard Spahr Uses Goliath to Migrate from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenDesktop 7.6

0
Ballard Spahr Uses Goliath to Migrate from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenDesktop 7.6
0

The Business Challenge: Migrating from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenDesktop 7.9 Platinum

Migrating from one Citrix version to another is complicated enough, but Ballard Spahr also has attorneys and other users who require access to applications from all over the world. They connect from remote offices, homes, hotels, even airplanes. Because they use various methods to connect to the internet, the connection quality is also variable.

The IT team wanted to achieve two things to assist in a smooth transition to Citrix XenDesktop 7.9 Platinum:

  1. Knowing that end user experience issues can cause delays in adoption, they wanted a proactive monitoring and troubleshooting product that would help them anticipate issues and resolve them quickly
  2. They need to be able to track adoption to Citrix XenDesktop 7.9 Platinum

The Solution: As a Citrix Platinum customer, Ballard Spahr has access to the free utilities available to Citrix Platinum customers. In fact, they had Citrix Director and Citrix Insight Center installed, but found that these utilities, while helpful, are not designed for enterprise monitoring, management and troubleshooting the Citrix environment. They didn’t provide the visibility into Citrix, end user experience, and the supporting infrastructure. In addition, there was no capability to manage end user experience or gauge the adoption rates of end users.

Read the entire article here, Ballard Spahr Uses Goliath to Migrate from Citrix XA 6.5 to XD 7.6

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Management
Monitoring
News
User Management
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1527721924_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon 7 v 7.5 Technical What’s New Overview Video

          Technical overview of the new Horizon 7 v7.5 features including JMP Server, Horizon Console and Performance Tracker. Includes a demo of those features. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Learn more at https://techzone.vmware.com This video is from the fine […]

          read more
          1526692624_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: VMware Suspend and Resume Technology with NVIDIA Virtual GPUs

          1527312428_hqdefault.jpg

          Goliath Performance Monitor For Hospitals Using Cerner – Video

          1527490277_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix in the cloud: real-world experiences creating and deploying cloud-hosted Citrix environments

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video