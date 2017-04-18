Baidu Advances AI in the Cloud with Latest NVIDIA Pascal GPUs

NVIDIA Deep Learning Platform Gives Enterprise Customers Instant Access to AI from Baidu Cloud

NVIDIA today announced that its deep learning platform is now available as part of Baidu Cloud’s deep learning service, giving enterprise customers instant access to the world’s most adopted AI tools.

The new Baidu Cloud offers the latest GPU computing technology, including Pascal™ architecture-based NVIDIA® Tesla® P40 GPUs and NVIDIA deep learning software. It provides both training and inference acceleration for open-source deep learning frameworks, such as TensorFlow and PaddlePaddle.

“Baidu and NVIDIA are long-time partners in advancing the state of the art in AI,” said Ian Buck, general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. “Baidu understands that enterprises need GPU computing to process the massive volumes of data needed for deep learning. Through Baidu Cloud, companies can quickly convert data into insights that lead to breakthrough products and services.”

“Our partnership with NVIDIA has long provided Baidu with a competitive advantage,” said Shiming Yin, vice president and general manager of Baidu Cloud Computing. “Baidu Cloud Service powered by NVIDIA’s deep learning software and Pascal GPUs will help our customers accelerate their deep learning training and inference, resulting in faster time to market for a new generation of intelligent products and applications.”

World’s Most Adopted AI Platform

NVIDIA’s deep learning platform is the world’s most adopted platform for building AI services. All key deep learning frameworks are accelerated on NVIDIA’s platform, which is available from leading cloud service providers worldwide, including Alibaba, Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft. Organizations ranging from startups to leading multinationals are taking advantage of GPUs in the cloud to achieve faster results without massive capital expenditures or complexity of managing the infrastructure.

Organizations are increasingly turning to GPU computing to develop advanced applications in areas such as natural language processing, traffic analysis, intelligent customer service, personalized recommendations and understanding video.

The massively efficient parallel processing capabilities of GPUs make NVIDIA’s platform highly effective at accelerating a host of other data-intensive workloads, from AI and deep learning to advanced analytics to high performance computing.

Baidu Cloud’s deep learning service is available today.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.