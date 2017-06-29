Backup Repository Best Practices: 2017 Edition – VeeamON 2017 breakout session video

In this session held by Anton Gostev at VeeamON 2017 you’ll learn about the most typical backup storage mistakes observed in the past nine years by over 230,000 users deploying and using Veeam Backup & Replication, so you can avoid the same mistakes. You’ll also learn how Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 has completely changed the game for many Veeam users with its advanced ReFS integration — and get a sneak peek of how v10 is going to dramatically expand your backup storage options.

