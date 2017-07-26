Backup from HPE 3PAR StoreServ secondary storage array

You most likely know that Veeam leverages storage integration with (Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Nimble Storage, NetApp, Dell EMC and Cisco HyperFlex to provide Backup from Storage Snapshots capability, which helps reduce the impact on the production data and performance due to data protection activity. You may also know that Veeam can also provide backup from a secondary storage array to reduce impact on the production environment even further with Nimble Storage and NetApp. And as an Alliance Systems Engineer in charge of HPE, I often get the following question from HPE technical field people: “Why don’t you support this with 3PAR?” Well, we do! There are some differences, but it’s still similar. Let’s explore how backup from a secondary 3PAR array works with Veeam Backup & Replication.

Backup from a secondary HPE 3PAR StoreServ array

In the case of NetApp or Nimble Storage, backup from a secondary array process is asynchronous. The storage snapshot is first triggered on the primary array, then it’s copied or replicated to the secondary storage array, and finally, the latter can be mounted on a Veeam proxy to run the actual backup job. It also means that active production data is stored on the primary array.

With HPE 3PAR StoreServ, the main requirement is that a Peer Persistence relationship is configured between the two arrays. This allows volumes to maintain a synchronous copy of themselves on the other array, which is the main difference compared to other storage systems. The replicated volumes are exported in a read-only mode and thus act as passive volumes. In such a configuration, both arrays are active and hold primary production volumes and secondary volumes. Note that we can back up or replicate VM data from both arrays, thanks to this.

