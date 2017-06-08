Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video
We’ve made it easy to make a simple point in time backup for your Amazon EC2 Instances. In this tech talk, you will learn about how to use Amazon EBS snapshots to back up your Amazon EC2 environment. We will review the basics of how snapshots work as well as how to tag snapshots, track costs, and automate snapshots leveraging AWS Lambda. We will describe best practices and share tips for success throughout.
Learning Objectives:
- Learn how to use snapshots effectively to backup EC2 Instances – Learn how to tag snapshots and leverage tagging for tracking costs
- Learn how to automate snapshot management
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
