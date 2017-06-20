Back to Boston! A recap of the 2017 OpenStack Summit

This year the OpenStack® Summit returned to Boston, Massachusetts. The Summit was held the week after the annual Red Hat® Summit, which was also held in Boston. The combination of the two events, back to back, made for an intense, exciting and extremely busy few weeks.

More than 5,000 attendees and 1,000 companies were in attendance for OpenStack Summit. Visitors came from over 60 countries and could choose from more than 750 sessions.

And of course all sessions and keynotes are now easily accessible for online viewing at your own leisure.

The Summit proved to be a joyful information overload and I’d like to share with you some of my personal favorite moments.

Keynotes: “Costs Less, Does More.”

As in previous years, the Summit kicked off its first two days with a lengthy set of keynotes. The keynote sessions highlighted a variety of companies using OpenStack in many different ways highlighting the “Costs Less, Does More” theme. GE talked about using OpenStack in healthcare for compliance and Verizon discussed their use of Red Hat OpenStack Platform for NFV and edge computing. AT&T and DirectTV showed how they are using OpenStack to deliver customers a highly interactive and customizable on demand streaming service. Throughout the keynotes it became quite clear, to me, that OpenStack is truly moving beyond its “newcomer status” and is now solving a wider range of industry use cases than in the past.

via the fine folks at Red Hat.