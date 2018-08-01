Azure Stack – in-depth architecture

This was a session that I was going to present on NIC 2018, but because of a conflict, I was unable to attend. Therefore I decided to write a blog post on the subject instead since I see a lot of traffic against my earlier article on the subject (http://msandbu.org/what-is-azure-stack-and-want-is-the-architecture/) where I spoke a lot about the underlying architecture of Azure Stack and especially on how storage and networking are working together. So in this post, I wanted to go a bit more in-depth on some of the subjects but also on the limitations of Azure Stack and things you need to be aware of. Also, I wrote a piece on Brian Madden here about Azure Stack being an appliance and what it means for the type of hardware it uses http://www.brianmadden.com/opinion/Why-do-Azure-Stack-appliances-have-to-be-certified also that Microsoft has now as well published a roadmap on Azure Stack –> https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/roadmap/?category=compute but this is part one of the in-depth archictecture!

The Core Architecture:

In the core of Azure Stack, we have the software-defined architecture, where it using both Storage Spaces Direct for underlying storage and VXLAN for cross-host communication. Since SPD ( Storage Spaces Direct) has a requirements part of RDMA that is part of the hardware design, this also makes the current limit of nodes at 12 physical servers. It is also running Hyper-V on Server Core, in an integrated system we also have an HLH (Hardware lifecycle Host) which is used to run OEM vendor-provided management tools for hardware. There are multiple virtual machines which run on Azure Stack which makes our part of the ecosystem.

