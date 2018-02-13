Azure Stack hybrid cloud consistency protection with Veeam

In recent years we have all been hearing about cloud transformation. Many organizations already adopt such a strategy, but we still don’t see the large organizations move to all or full cloud strategies.

For some businesses, cloud is a cost saver when they move or run the workload from the cloud. For many other organizations, especially the large ones, an all-cloud strategy is not the best fit. Many things force them to keep and run most of their workload from an on-premises data center. If we look at today’s data centers, we realize that the data center is mostly running on top of a virtualization layer which introduces the basics of the hybrid cloud. Still, running workloads on the cloud will add a complexity layer to the overall manageability of the data center. Some of the challenges are:

Operations & manageability

Imagine an organization running and managing two data centers and how challenging the overall operational cost associated with managing running such an architecture. Probably this organization will need two teams to manage each data center (on-premises and cloud) for the everyday data center tasks. Two teams with two different skill sets. The finance department will need to control and manage the costs of operating such an architecture. I think you have the idea by now.

