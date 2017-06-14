The Organization: Large DaaS Provider with Over 1,000 customers

The Organization’s Infrastructure: VMware vSphere, Citrix XenDesktop, Azure

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath for Monitoring Azure & XenDesktop

The Business Challenge: Microsoft Azure Monitoring

This DaaS provider has delivered desktop workloads to users via Citrix XenDestkop from their local datacenter for several years. However, the influx of new customers has driven demand to a level that they could not sustain in their existing model. Procuring and provisioning datacenter resources was slow and not able to keep pace with growth. As a result, a strategic decision was made to deliver desktops from the cloud or DaaS using Microsoft Azure as the platform. One of the challenges was that this change would not happen overnight and a hybrid approach was necessary for the foreseeable future.

The new hybrid model presented visibility challenges, specifically due to the distributed nature of the infrastructure. An Azure monitoring technology was required that would allow them to manage on premises datacenter and Azure hosted workloads differently. Understanding resource utilization was necessary on premises to ensure performance was optimal. While in the cloud, resource monitoring needed to be focused on consumption, ensuring that the deployment was consistently “tuned” so the Azure monitoring had to measure metrics that would allow for cost-effective management. Furthermore, it was critical to have deep visibility into XenDesktop and XenApp at the session level metrics to ensure that user experience was not impacted in any way, regardless of where the workloads lived. Finally, the Azure monitoring solution needed to be scalable and dynamic, as workloads would be shifting from on premises to the cloud for the foreseeable future.

Read the entire article here, Azure Monitoring for DaaS Provider

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies