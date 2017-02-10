Home Azure DaaS: EUC Experience Improves 100%

Azure DaaS: EUC Experience Improves 100%

0
Azure DaaS: EUC Experience Improves 100%
0

Legacy Data Centers Deliver Poor User Experience

Today your users are distributed, but your data centers are not. It’s too expensive to create your own data center in remote geographies. Most mid-sized businesses have been operating with 1-2 data centers in the headquarters region and then have all their users connect back to those data centers.

For example, if you are an American company, you might locate one data center in the mid-west and have everyone else connect to that data center. Or if you are a Japanese company, you might have one data center in Osaka and have users from the rest of the world connect to that data center. This can result in latency that makes end users pretty unhappy and way less productive than they should be.

It’s easy to see how employees working far away from the data center are dealing with really poor performance. Today, when companies use local data centers, IT runs Exchange for email, SCCM for managing PCs, and XenApp 6.x for delivering applications. This means that users working from headquarters have a tolerable user experience. Meanwhile, remote users suffering from high-latency are planning their revolt instead of working.In the past, you had two choices to solve the problem: (a) WAN acceleration technology from Riverbed, or (b) new data centers in remote regions. Most companies chose (a). Now you have option (c) a modern cloud data center, featuring Azure DaaS.

Read the entire article here, Azure DaaS: EUC Experience Improves 100%

via the fine folks at WorkSpot

More Resources:

Categories:
Workspot
Workspot Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours — not weeks or months — Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      Wedel IT Image

      Download FREE Citrix Reboot Scheduler from Wedel IT

      Wedel IT – Citrix Reboot Scheduler is a new tool from Wedel IT that leverages the new BrokerRebootv2 cmd-let available as of Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.12 This cmd-let makes it possible to create multiple reboot schedules within a delivery group bases on TAGs that are specified in Citrix Studio. Unfortunately, this is not available […]

      read more
      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486568837_maxresdefault.jpg

        Compare different SQL Servers using SQLDocKit – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to compare different SQL Servers, track the configuration changes made during a certain time frame, find indicators of potential problems, and align your TEST, DEV, UAT, and Production environments. Table of contents 04:40 Agenda 05:45 SQLDocKit Overview 17:15 Demo 30:50 Q&A SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed […]

        read more
        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486538450_maxresdefault.jpg

          Protect Your Networks Breakfast Panel Discussion Video

          This installment of our Breakfast Club Wednesday was an informative panel discussion, targeting how ForeScout and IPM work together to secure IoT devices, and how to help protect organizations from being a launching point for DDoS attacks. The panel included Thomas Hairston, ForeScout’s Director of Sales, Northeast as well as Chris Monfet, IPM’s own Solution […]

          read more
          1486677532_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam helps law firms merge with no data or revenue loss

          1486641978_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: IT supplier and NAC leverage Microsoft Azure

          1486602671_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Jean Philippe Barleaza discusses the opportunities for VMware partners in 2017

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video