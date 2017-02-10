Legacy Data Centers Deliver Poor User Experience

Today your users are distributed, but your data centers are not. It’s too expensive to create your own data center in remote geographies. Most mid-sized businesses have been operating with 1-2 data centers in the headquarters region and then have all their users connect back to those data centers.

For example, if you are an American company, you might locate one data center in the mid-west and have everyone else connect to that data center. Or if you are a Japanese company, you might have one data center in Osaka and have users from the rest of the world connect to that data center. This can result in latency that makes end users pretty unhappy and way less productive than they should be.

It’s easy to see how employees working far away from the data center are dealing with really poor performance. Today, when companies use local data centers, IT runs Exchange for email, SCCM for managing PCs, and XenApp 6.x for delivering applications. This means that users working from headquarters have a tolerable user experience. Meanwhile, remote users suffering from high-latency are planning their revolt instead of working.In the past, you had two choices to solve the problem: (a) WAN acceleration technology from Riverbed, or (b) new data centers in remote regions. Most companies chose (a). Now you have option (c) a modern cloud data center, featuring Azure DaaS.

Read the entire article here, Azure DaaS: EUC Experience Improves 100%

via the fine folks at WorkSpot