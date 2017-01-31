AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for Application Load Balancers

I’m still catching up on a couple of launches that we made late last year!

Today’s post covers two services that I’ve written about in the past — AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) and AWS Application Load Balancer:

AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) – Helps to protect your web applications from common application-layer exploits that can affect availability or consume excessive resources. As you can see in my post (New – AWS WAF), WAF allows you to use access control lists (ACLs), rules, and conditions that define acceptable or unacceptable requests or IP addresses. You can selectively allow or deny access to specific parts of your web application and you can also guard against various SQL injection attacks. We launched WAF with support for Amazon CloudFront.

AWS Application Load Balancer (ALB) – This load balancing option for the Elastic Load Balancing service runs at the application layer. It allows you to define routing rules that are based on content that can span multiple containers or EC2 instances. Application Load Balancers support HTTP/2 and WebSocket, and give you additional visibility into the health of the target containers and instances (to learn more, read New – AWS Application Load Balancer).

