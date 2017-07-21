AWS Video: Zalora Case Study – eCommerce Retailer All-In on AWS

Zalora goes all in with its core web and mobile workloads on AWS with Amazon Redshift, EC2, Relational Database Services (RDS) and AWS Lambda. Zalora is an e-commerce platform and website that provides fashion and footwear products. The services in tandem allow the company’s operational warehouse team to analyse key metrics required to run the business in real time, while staying lean and nimble.

Amazon Redshift is a fast, fully-managed data warehouse that allows for simple and cost-effective analysis of data using standard SQL and existing Business Intelligence (BI) tools. Besides that, Amazon RDS, available on several database instance types, also provides cost-efficient and resizable capacity while automating time-consuming administration tasks.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).