AWS Video: VMware Cloud on AWS Onboarding: Simple as 1, 2, 3

Onboarding with VMware Cloud on AWS is easy and requires just a few clicks. So why not combine the familiarity and reliability of VMware tools with the flexibility of native AWS services like Amazon S3, Amazon EFS, and Amazon Aurora. Contact us today to learn more about how you can leverage the power of VMware Cloud on AWS.

Lean more about VMware Cloud on AWS at – https://amzn.to/2NPsVFc.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).