AWS Video: Using Microsoft Active Directory across On-premises and Cloud Workloads

Managing your AWS Cloud Windows workloads using Microsoft Active Directory doesn’t require complex networking or synching your identity data across multiple systems. AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory offers you actual Microsoft Active Directory as a managed service. Attend this tech talk to become an expert at managing single sign-on (SSO) and Group Policy objects (GPOs) for your AWS Cloud Windows workloads. You will also see a demonstration on how to configure trusts between your on-premises and AWS Cloud Microsoft Active Directory domains securely.

Learning Objectives:

Learn how to setup SSO for your .NET applications, Amazon QuickSight, and AWS Enterprise IT Applications such as Amazon Workspaces.

Learn how to manage your AWS Cloud Windows workloads such as Amazon EC2 for Windows Server and Amazon RDS SQL Server using GPOs.

Learn how to configure trusts between your on-premises and AWS Cloud Microsoft Active Directory domains securely.

