AWS Video: Using AWS, Lookout Quickly Brings New Capabilities to its 100 Million Users
Lookout migrated its entire workload from its data centers and into the AWS cloud, bringing its 100 million users new capabilities faster and with greater efficiency. Lookout is a San Francisco-based mobile-security company. Using services such as Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora, Lookout is able to shift its focus away from maintaining servers and worrying about data replication, towards delivering new features and capabilities to its customers.
Learn more – http://amzn.to/2uPoQX1.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
