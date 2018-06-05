AWS Video: Transforming Industries with IoT

AWS Mumbai Summit 2018

This session will provide an overview of AWS IoT and how businesses across key industry segments are increasingly using IoT to transform their operations and unlock innovation. This session will also help you better understand how to leverage different AWS services to build an IoT application. Learn the value of each AWS service in the IoT category, as we go through different use cases that demonstrate how the services are better together.

