AWS Video: Tableau: Online on AWS

In this episode of This Is My Architecture, Russell Christopher, Product Manager at Tableau Software, explains how they built Tableau Online, their fully hosted analytics platform in the cloud. You’ll learn about how leveraged EC2 Windows and multiple data stores including PostgreSQL, ElastiCache Redis, and Amazon S3 to build a scalable, multi-tenant solution on AWS.

Learn more at – http://amzn.to/2zTg5Be.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).