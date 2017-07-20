AWS Video: Stay Fit at re:Invent with our Fitness Activities!
Learn more about some fun and interactive ways you can burn calories, show your competitive side during re:Invent 2017, and raise money for Girls Who Code and The American Heart Association.
To register http://bit.ly/2uwfxPx, add the fitness activities when you register for re:Invent, or log back into your account https://www.portal.reinvent.awsevents.com/portal/login.ww and add them to your registration package.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
