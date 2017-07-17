AWS Video: Sixgill Increases System Performance by Hundreds of Percent Using ScaleArc and AWS Marketplace

By using AWS and ScaleArc to power its sensor ingestion services, Sixgill is able to analyze and process on average 3 TB of sensor data per day from 50 million devices. Sixgill provides a complete platform-as-a-service solution that enables unified ingestion and processing of sensor data for the rapid and uniform development of enterprise applications. Sixgill uses ScaleArc load balancing software acquired from AWS Marketplace to scale their underlying SQL Server databases and handle underlying platform challenges, subsequently enabling Sixgill to ingest and analyze sensor data more efficiently and effectively.

