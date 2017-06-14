AWS Video: Real-Time Log Analytics using Amazon Kinesis and Amazon Elasticsearch Service
Log analytics is a common big data use case that allows you to analyze log data from websites, mobile devices, servers, sensors, and more for a wide variety of applications such as digital marketing, application monitoring, fraud detection, ad tech, gaming, and IoT. Moving your log analytics to real time can speed up your time to information allowing you to get insights in seconds or minutes instead of hours or days. In this session, you will learn how to ingest and deliver logs with no infrastructure using Amazon Kinesis Firehose. We will show how Amazon Kinesis Analytics can be used to process log data in real time to build responsive analytics. Finally, we will show how to use Amazon Elasticsearch Service to interactively query and visualize your log data.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand how to easily build an end to end, real time log analytics solution
- Get an overview of collecting and processing data in real-time using Amazon Kinesis
- Learn how to Interactively query and visualize your log data using Amazon Elasticsearch Service
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
