AWS Video: Introducing Lambda@Edge
With Lambda@Edge, you can run code closer to your end users without provisioning or managing servers. This new AWS Lambda feature lets you run Node.js functions at AWS locations globally, allowing you to deliver richer, more personalized content with low latency to your customers. Learn more about Lambda@Edge here: http://amzn.to/2u2hylr.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

